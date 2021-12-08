dale varboncoeur

HERSCHER — Dale Roger Varboncoeur, 75, of Herscher, passed away Nov. 8, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born May 21, 1946, in Beaverville, the son of Vernal and Josaline Martell Varboncoeur.

Dale married Nancy Imhauser on Aug. 21, 1971, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and a teaching degree from Rockford. He taught in Kankakee School District 111 for one year and sub-taught in Manteno and Herscher.

Dales hobbies included working with computers and traveling by train and car. He loved to coach football and attended all the football games. Dale enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the USA Berlin Brigade. He was honorably discharged Feb. 1, 1970.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Varboncoeur, of Herscher; one son, Alan Varboncoeur, of Burlington, Wis.; one daughter and daughter-in-law, Ashley and Amy, of Portland, Ore.; three grandchildren, Charlotte, Derek and Nathan Varboncoeur; one sister, Ritta Curwick, of Watseka; one brother, Richard Varboncoeur, of Watseka; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Clara and Bruno Foester; one sister-in-law, Judy Varboncoeur; one brother-in-law, Paul Curwick; one brother and sister-in-law, Bernie and Joyce Varboncoeur.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating.

Inurnment will follow at a later date.

Memorials may be made for his grandchildren’s education.

