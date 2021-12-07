Thomas Crossett

KANKAKEE — Thomas “Tom” Riley Crossett, 81, of Kankakee (Limestone Township), passed away Wednesday (Dec. 1, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Private services will be at a later date.

Thomas was born in Chicago, the son of Gerald and Margaret Stupay Crossett, on Sept. 19, 1940.

He graduated from high school in Chicago.

Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged.

He married Deletta Farmer on Aug. 12, 1968, in Chicago. She preceded him in death.

Thomas retired from working as a supervisor of maintenance for The Daily Journal, Kankakee.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Paula Crossett, of Brookston, Ind.; his brother, George Crossett, of Florida; five granddaughters; 10 great- grandchildren; along with numerous additional relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Robin Crossett; and sister-in-law, Sharron Crossett.

