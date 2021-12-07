BOURBONNAIS — On December 2, 2021 Sharon Thiesen decided it was time to head home early, put on her sloungie clothes (her pajamas), and relax with her granddaughter, Taylor; father, Dave; her dogs, BooBoo, Shane Dogoo, Penny, Gracie, Maggie, granddog, Chorizo; and her kitty, Herbie. She had about 100 alternate names for each pet, but we only have so many words available in the paper, so we will spare you. If you would like to hear all of them, you can come ask her kids during Sharon’s celebration of life at Clancy-Gernon in Bourbonnais on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 4pm-7pm. Her Celebration of Life service will immediately follow. Sharon loved color so please don’t wear black!

Sharon passed at age 59 after a hell of a fight with metastatic breast cancer. In typical Sharon fashion she took a process that normally takes years and got it done in 8 months – she was always an overachiever.

Sharon was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, but don’t let it fool you. While she enjoyed a good pretzel, Sharon was American by nature and Parisian at heart–she always meant to relearn French. She was one of a gaggle of kids who grew up in St. Marys, Ohio where she spent her childhood learning the words to every television theme song of the 1970s and devising ways to stay safe from vampires. Sharon had the heart of a wanderer in her youth and spent many years in Yellowstone. She even once got caught skinny dipping in a hot spring, but maybe that’s a story for another time. After a brief and allergy ridden stop in Louisiana, Sharon made her permanent home in Bourbonnais.

Sharon was always the smartest person in the room and spent a life chasing new ways to challenge her mind and help her community. She was a Ravenclaw, after all. She spent 8 years on the St. George School Board, who knew how to throw one heck of a party back in the day. She was the best office lady you could ask for at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, where her then pre-school aged son would nap under her desk. She went on to get her Masters from Southern New Hampshire University – summa cum laude, naturally.

Most importantly, Sharon was the world’s best mother. No, seriously. Everyone else can compete for second place because Sharon has the title. She handmade Halloween costumes, made the best birthday cakes, waited up until her teenagers rolled in the house at 2am, and spoiled her grandchildren in only ways that the best grandmas can. She gave us blessings innumerable, including the gift of creativity which her daughter is using now to write this tribute. Look at me now, mom, my writing is in the paper!

Survived by Mother, Barbara; Sisters: Terry, Dianna, Sue, and Kim; Brothers: Jim, Travis, and Jason; Husband, Brian; Daughters: Amber, Caitlin, and Jessica; Son, Nickolaus; The cat who lived, Harry Potter; and a bunch of squirrels. Well, guys, at least one of us has a shot at winning Scattegories now.

Love you, mom.