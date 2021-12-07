Keith Rieger

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Keith David Rieger, 81, of The Villages, Fla., passed away at his home Oct. 16, 2021.

Keith was born May 14, 1940, in Fairbury, a son of Philip Jacob and Mathilda (Tillie) Lehmann Rieger. His parents preceded him in death.

He leaves behind a family who loved him dearly. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Ann Angelo Rieger; son, Kurt D. (Cindy) Rieger; stepsons, Vince (Ellen) Auten and Paul (Karen) Auten; grandchildren, Jamie E. Rieger and Joshua P. Rieger; as well as stepgrandchildren, Jelaina E. Auten, Rachel G. Auten and Kathryn M Auten; and one brother-in-law, Bob Haab.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly A. Shive Rieger; one sister, Carol Sue Rieger Haab; and one son, Paige A. Rieger.

Keith was a 1957 graduate of Forrest-Strawn Wing High School. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1962, and graduated from Illinois State University in 1966 with a Master’s Degree in Education.

He started his teaching career in Plano, and then moved to Clifton, before moving to Bloomington/Normal, where he worked as a public school administrator for 35 years. He also had been an assistant superintendent for personnel at Unit 5 School District, Normal.

Keith was a social, active man who was deeply involved in sports. The Illinois State University football team and Chicago Cubs baseball team were among his favorites.

Keith will continue to live on in our hearts and be remembered forever.

A celebration of life ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, with the Rev. Mark Warren officiating. Inurnment will be in Forrest Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

