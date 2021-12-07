Elizabeth Shapkauski

CHICAGO — Elizabeth “Betty” Shapkauski (nee Vlazny), 85, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021).

Betty was the beloved wife of the late James Shapkauski.

She was also the adored mother of John (Tracie) Shapkauski, Janet (John) Dugan, James (Christine) Shapkauski and the late Joseph Shapkauski; and dear grandmother of Colleen (James) Dugan-Biedenbender, Joseph and Brian Shapkauski, Kathryn (Zachary) Fichter, Kelley and Casey Dugan. Betty was also the loving great-grandmother of Aislinn, Liam and Teagan; along with being a dear aunt and friend of many.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago. Interment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. For information, call 773-736-3833.

