ASHKUM — Dolores Gray, 92, of Ashkum, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 1, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born July 24, 1929, in Cornell, the daughter of Earl and Josephine (Downey) King. Her parents preceded her in death. Dolores married Leo F. Gray on Oct. 23, 1948, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum. He preceded her in death June 23, 1994. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Dean and Dan; one daughter, Darlene; one brother, Merle King; and one grandson, Nathaniel Gray.

Surviving are four daughters, Diana (Bill) Scott, of Rockford, Donna (Gary) Willis, of Lyles, Tenn., Denise (Steve) Walker, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Doris (Randy) Wilson, of Downs; one daughter-in-law, Lynn Gray, of Auburn, Calif.; five sons, Don (Pam) Gray, of Sanger, Texas, Duane (Lynette) Gray, of Ocala, Fla., Dennis (Cindy) Gray, of Martinton, David Gray, of Florence, Ala.; and Darrin Gray, of Ashkum; 34 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Dolores graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1947.

She was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum and its CCW. Dolores retired from the Kankakee State’s Attorney Office.

Dolores always enjoyed the big family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Gardening brought her great joy and her favorite was red roses. She also enjoyed crocheting.

The family greatly appreciates the friendships and loving care their mom received at Prairieview Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery in Ashkum.

Memorials may be made to Masses (Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum) or the American Cancer Society.

