Death notices: Dec. 7, 2021

Death notices

<strong>Georgia “Mama G.” Anderson</strong>, 65, of Bonfield, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Mary L. Clark,</strong> 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Katie Mosley,</strong> 59, of Kankakee, passed Monday (Dec. 6, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>James “Jim” G. Sprimont</strong>, 86, of St. Anne, passed away Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.