PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Catrina Miles, 41, of Pembroke Township, passed away Nov. 26, 2021, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

She was born June 16, 1980, in Kankakee, the daughter of John Miles Sr. and Brenda (Anderson) Miles.

Catrina was a data specialist at Shapiro Developmental Center.

She had been a resident of the Kankakee County area for 41 years.

Catrina was a member of St. Anne Woods Chapel. She was a choir member, mentor in the community and church, an Eastern Star member and a NABVETS member.

She was a dispatcher for Pembroke Fire Protection District.

Catrina had also been a medical assistant and phlebotomist for Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

She had been an assistant instructor for the Momence Drill Team.

Catrina had attended Kankakee Community College and Southern Illinois University — Edwardsville. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Ashford University.

Surviving are her mother, Brenda Miles, of Pembroke Township; two sisters, Akethia Woods, of Pembroke Township, and Octavia Jackson, of Pembroke Township; one brother, John (Heather) Miles Jr., of Minnesota; special friend, Wendell Flournoy, of Pembroke Township; her godmother, Melba (Red) Randolph, of Pembroke Township; and godbrother, James (Katie) Curtis, of Pembroke Township; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Preceding her in death were her father; and grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 E 6000S Road, Pembroke Township. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at St. Anne Woods Chapel, with the Rev. Jorell Glass officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Please sign her online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.