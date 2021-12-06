Ruth Tanner

BRADLEY — Ruth E. Tanner, 82, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) at Arcadia of Clifton.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Bradley First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Desiree Engelkens officiating.

Memorials may be made to Bradley First Church of the Nazarene.

Ruth was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Mercer, Wis., the daughter of Neal Remmenga and Leona Remmenga.

She had worked for Nazarene Publishing House.

Ruth married Roland Tanner, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Greg Rolf; a daughter, Jennifer Burke; and three grandchildren.

Ruth was a member of Bradley First Church of the Nazarene.

She loved reading books and spending time with her family.