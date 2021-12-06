Patrick Foster

KANKAKEE — Patrick James Foster, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) at his home.

He was born April 13, 1964, in Kankakee, the son of Bobby Joe and Joyce Carte Foster.

Patrick was employed in the laundry department at Shapiro Developmental Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Kankakee.

Patrick loved tinkering in his garage. He was a fan of NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon.

He loved being with his dogs.

Surviving are his significant other and caregiver, Lisa Schmidt; two sisters, Susan (Warner) Pankey, of Colorado, and Nancy (Kevin) Hale, of Missouri; three brothers, Jeff (Cindy) Foster, of Kankakee, Mike (Cindy) Kerouac, of Bourbonnais, and Mike Byler, of Indiana; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

