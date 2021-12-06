Gary Popel

PAXTON — Gary Aloysius Popel, 84, of Paxton, passed away Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells St., Paxton. The rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 407 W. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150.

Gary was born Nov. 21, 1937, in Freeport, the son of Aloysius Anthony (Ollie) Popel and Grace Ruby (Kuhlemeyer) Popel.

He attended Holy Cross Grade School in Stockton, and graduated from Pearl City High School in 1955. He attended the University of Illinois for one year. He then served our country as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky. After leaving the Army, he attended Illinois State Normal University and graduated with a degree in business administration in 1962.

While in college, Gary met and married Judith Ann Jepsen, the daughter of Joseph and Hilda Bourgeois Jepsen. They were married Sept. 2, 1961, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. They moved to Paxton in January of 1962.

Surviving are his wife Judy; three daughters, Anne Marie (Wayne) Leonard, of Bowling Green, Ky., Therese Marie (David) Wyman, of Bayles Lake, and Margaret Mary “Peggy” (Richard) Seibring, of Paxton; eight grandchildren, Amanda (Caleb) Lemoine, of Huntersville, N.C., Jeffrey (Kiley) Leonard, of Bowling Green, Ky., Jenna Seibring, of Loda, Kristen (Kyle) Vogel, of Ellsworth, and Justin (Taylor) Burnett, Jase (Amanda) Popel, Brad Seibring and Cody (Beth) Wyman, all of Paxton; 20 great-grandchildren, Campbell, Baylor and Blakey Lemoine; Jacob, John Paul and Luke Leonard; Dylan, Drew and Ethan Wyman; Ashlynn and Reagan Vogel; Kyler, Konnor, Kase and Kolins Burnett; Karleigh (Will) Pound, Jordyn and Landyn Buhrmaster, Madyx Popel and Maleigha Harris; and two great-great-granddaughters, Ryleigh and Maverick Pound. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy Elson, of Canton, and Pricilla Gilbert, of West Des Moines, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one great-grandson, Joseph Leonard.

Gary was hired as a business teacher at Paxton High School in 1962. After two years of teaching, Gary went to work for Schofield Soil Service as the office manager. The business sold to Custom Farm Service in 1966, and Gary became the district accountant. In 1970, he transferred to Atlanta, Ga., as a supervisor of accounting and was later promoted to executive manager. In 1973, he purchased the fertilizer plant in Paxton and for the next 28 years he owned and operated Popels’ Ag Center until retiring in 2001.

He served his community in many ways. He was a Paxton fireman, serving as chief for several years, and also served as a trustee for the Paxton Fire Protection District. He was a member of the Ford County Board, Chamber of Commerce, and Paxton Community Sale Board. He served as treasurer for the PBL Food Pantry, Paxton Foundation and Save Our Pool committee. Gary won the Paxton Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award in 2000.

Gary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where he was a lector, server and Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8229, where he served as Grand Knight for two years. He was also a member of the Divine Mercy Assembly of 4th Degree Sir Knights and served as the Faithful Navigator for two years.

Throughout his life, Gary enjoyed golfing, playing poker, flying his airplane, traveling and playing music. Gary and several friends formed the band “The Pitiful Pickers” and played at nursing homes, special events, and even at fairs. Gary loved attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren and spending time with his family.

Memorials may be made to The Grand Old Flag Project in care of The Frederick Community Bank, 106 N. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957.

