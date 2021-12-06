Gary Duffield

KANKAKEE — Gary Ray Duffield, 58, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 15, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth and June (Stanley) Duffield. Gary married Carmen Trout on Sept. 27, 1986, in Kankakee.

Gary was a graduate of Kankakee Westview High School.

He retired from Sears Logistics and had been currently working as an employee of NFI Industries of Manteno.

Gary was an avid Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Vikings fan.

He had coached baseball at Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools and Aquinas Catholic Academy. Gary enjoyed playing softball, darts and spending time with his family. He loved decorating his home for the holidays, especially Christmas, with his family and helping others with whatever they needed.

Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Carmen Duffield, of Kankakee; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Zachary and Ulana Duffield, of River Forest, Zane and Lauren Duffield, of Bourbonnais, and Zeffery Duffield, of Kankakee; one granddaughter, Lilia Duffield; two special grandchildren due in February of 2022; two sisters, Linda Bookwalter, of Brook, Ind., and Judy Naese, of Herscher; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Carole Duffield, of Kankakee, and Timothy and Penny Trout, of Bradley; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donnita and Larry Trout, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Robert Duffield; and two sisters, Suzie Bauer and Pamela Duffield.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating.

The family requests that anyone coming to the services please wear a mask.

Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.