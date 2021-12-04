Russell Cook

CHICAGO — Russell J. Cook, 63, of Chicago, passed away Nov. 26, 2021, at Citadel nursing home of Bourbonnais.

He was born May 26, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Russell J. and Marilyn (Cardosi) Cook.

Russell was a 1976 graduate of Eastridge High School and a graduate of Eastern Illinois University.

He was a self-employed Certified Public Accountant and a member of several professional accounting associations.

Russell was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved sailing.

Surviving are his mother, Marilyn Cook, of Kankakee; one sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Rich North, of Frankfort; one niece, Kara (Chris) Kilian; and one nephew, Marc North.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A private memorial Mass was held at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

