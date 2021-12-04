KANKAKEE — Rosette Hardy, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 29, 2021) at her home, with family by her side.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, until the final prayer at 1 p.m., both at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Rosette was born Feb. 10, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Roosevelt Sr. and Jessie May Evans Hardy.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Rosette had been employed by and retired from, after 30 plus years, Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, where she worked as a mental health technician.

She loved watching “Gunsmoke” on television. Rosette also loved being with family, as she was a kind and giving person.

Surviving are her sisters, Amelia Barnes and Janice Hardy, both of Kankakee, and Claudia McKinnis, of California; her brother, Oliver Hardy, of Michigan; her four grandchildren, Tyler, Tamia, Khadijah and Jordan Gunn; nephew/son, Camaro J. Hardy; special cousin, Jean Willis; and two special friends, Therasa Saxon and Lisa McDonald.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Thomas Gunn; two brothers, Roosevelt Hardy Jr. and Fred Hardy; two sisters, Diane and Brenda Hardy; and two nieces, Tennille Barnes and Pam Barnes.

