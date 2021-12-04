Phyllis Riegel

BONFIELD — Phyllis A. Riegel, 79, of Bonfield, passed away Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) at her home.

She was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Radford, Va., the daughter of Marion T. and Mary Louise Sturdivant Moore.

Phyllis married Edwin Riegel on Dec. 10, 1960, in Momence.

She had been a homemaker and a church secretary.

Phyllis loved cooking and caring for others. She was always taking care of someone. She had a very generous heart and loved to laugh. Phyllis enjoyed travelling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially visiting the grandchildren and enjoying family dinners.

She was a member of the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband of almost 61 years, Edwin Riegel, of Bonfield; one son, Michael and Lisa Riegel, of Bonfield; two daughters, Brenda Riegel, of Woonsocket, R.I., and Elizabeth and Dana Capron, of Foster, R.I.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Joyce Moore, of Hagerstown, Md.; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one brother, Samuel K. Moore.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, also at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, the Bonfield Lions Club or Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church.

