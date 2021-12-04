Paul Marczak

KANKAKEE — Paul A. Marczak, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 28, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 25, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Julius and Christine (Jehorek) Marczak. Paul married Vickie Smedley on Sept. 23, 2000, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a carpenter. Paul loved working outdoors and working with his hands. He was a loving family man.

Paul was very helpful to a lot of people.

He was a parishioner at St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife, Vickie Marczak, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Melanie Smedley, of Germany; two daughters, Pam Russow and Stacie Goytia, both of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Jonah Smedley, Noah Smedley, Kortnee Aikman, Gabby Goytia, Grant Goytia and Jeremy Russow; two sisters, Angeline Morrical, of Kankakee, and Margaret Burton, of Bradley; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Joseph Marczak; and his wives, Tina Marczak and Maria Marczak.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, until the 12:30 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

