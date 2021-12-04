Kenneth Swinford

KANKAKEE — Kenneth H. “Kenny” Swinford, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 24, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Raymond and Hester Killian Swinford.

Kenny married Florence Williams on Oct. 28, 1994.

He retired from Cognis after 40 years of service.

Kenny loved to play his guitar and sing. He played with his band “Country Express” for many years. He enjoyed restoring old classic cars and raising cattle and farm animals. He had many hobbies and could do just about anything he set his mind to. Kenny made Christmas memorable every year for his family and friends with great food, guitar sing-alongs, and a little competitive Bingo. He loved being surrounded by his family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Florence Swinford, of Kankakee; two daughters, Jodi and Tod Steury, of Columbia, Tenn., and Laurie Todd Johnson, of Kankakee; two stepdaughters, Angel and Dale Roy, of Bethany, and Dawn Williams, of Thawville; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Charlene Swinford; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Alex, Charles and Curtis.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Kankakee Gospel Assembly Church in Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

