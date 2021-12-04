John Smith

MANTENO — John T. Smith, 92, of Manteno, passed away Nov. 27, 2021, at Arcadia nursing home of Clifton.

He was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Peotone, the son of Leonard and Rosella (La France) Smith.

John had been married to the former Patricia Sprimont.

He was the retired owner of Manteno Bowling Lanes for 40 years.

John had also farmed in the Manteno area.

He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and attending family gatherings.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict.

John was a member of the V.F.W.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Mary Jo Smith, of Edwardsville; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Shellise and Bill Janus, of Carpentersville, and Kathleen and George Rosenbaum, of Hudson; nine grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Smith, of Manteno.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Richard Smith.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, with the Rev. Tony Nugent officiating. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

