Jan Siefert

KANKAKEE — Jan S. Siefert, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Nov. 29, 2021) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born July 17, 1952, in Kankakee, the daughter of LeRoy and Freida Jackson.

Jan attended Steuben Elementary School in Kankakee, and graduated from Kankakee Eastridge High School. She attended Kankakee Community College and received her bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

She taught fourth grade at St. Martin Catholic School for 24 years.

Jan volunteered at the Kankakee Police Station’s information desk for four years.

She was the proud owner of Cobb Manor Apartments.

Jan was an avid reader and loved horseback riding.

She loved her dogs, especially “Peanut.”

Jan enjoyed traveling with her longtime partner, Chester, who she deeply cared for him and he her.

Surviving are her longtime partner of 27 years, Chester Clotuszynski, of Kankakee; one niece, Julie (Bryan) Riml, of Alton; great-nieces, Rebecca Rios, of Kankakee, and Selena Rios, of Troy; great-nephew, SPC. Joseph Rios, of Colorado; four great-great-nephews; and one great-great-niece.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and great-nephew, Anthony Rios.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

