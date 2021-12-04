Gerald Lafond

KANKAKEE — Gerald Paul LaFond, 67, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his sons, on Wednesday (Dec. 1, 2021) at his home, after a courageous fight with cancer.

He was born June 8, 1954, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the third child of four to Francis “Barney” LaFond and Lauretta Cruywells.

A born charmer, Jerry gathered friends and family everywhere he went. He had a kind soul, the likes of which one encounters so rarely in life. He made you feel special, loved no matter what, and the ever-present smile on his face lit up each space he entered. Jerry radiated contagious positivity and always looked for the good in everyone and in every situation. His love for life was unparalleled.

Jerry was also a daredevil at heart. At any point in his life, you could find him on his motorcycle, boating, hiking a mountain, waterskiing, hunting, exploring, snow skiing or biking. Never one content to let life happen to him, he rushed to meet adventure wherever he could find it. He also had a love affair with art, mentored by the late, great Orion Hargett, after whom he named his oldest son. He moved to Steamboat Springs in 1982 and fell in love. This love of Colorado remained with him throughout his life.

Jerry married Kimberly Johnson in 1981, and had three sons who were the absolute joy of his life: Orion, Nicholas and Lucas. For all of the happiness he found in adventure and art, nothing could compare to the love he had for his sons. He translated his adventurous spirit into making their lives full of wonder through weekend camping excursions, snow skiing in Wisconsin, and frequent waterskiing on the Kankakee River and Lake Shafer in Indiana. The boys became his whole universe and he dedicated his life to them. His heart only swelled with the addition of his grandchildren. Jerry’s jubilant spirit and his zest for life, love and adventure live on in his descendants.

Surviving are his sons, Orion LaFond, of Kankakee, Nicholas LaFond and Megan Grant, of Saint Anne, and Lucas LaFond, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Joaquin Diaz and Rhona LaFond; his sons’ mother and friend, Kimberly (Marty) Nissen; three sisters, JoRetta (Bryan) Brady, Juanita Curtis and Lana (Andrew) Denault; nieces and nephews, Jaclyn (Dan) Gordon and family, Austin (Rachel) Denault, DiEnne (Jim) Glover and family; brother-in-law and friend, Rick (Kristi) Johnson and family; sister-in-law and friend, Ginger (Alan) Cook and family; along with many, many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Barney and Lauretta LaFond; nephew, Joseph Curtis; and special friends, Tim West and Ray Montalta.

Visitation for will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Beaverville, a.k.a. the “Cathedral of the Cornfields,” where he was a member. Jerry’s great-grandfather, Philius LaFond, helped build St. Mary’s Church. Jerry took extreme pride in this knowledge. If you attend services, look for his name engraved on a front pillar. Burial will immediately follow the service in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Jerry will be laid to rest among many loved and cherished LaFond family members.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

