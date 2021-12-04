Donnie Cote

BEAVERVILLE — Donnie L. “Teenie” Cote, 86, of Beaverville, passed away Nov. 25, 2021, at Citadel nursing home of Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 26, 1934, in Beaverville, the son of Florent and Elsie Arseneau Cote.

Teenie retired from Gould National Battery Company after 31 years of service.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served from 1954 to 1957.

Teenie was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

Surviving are one niece, Cynthia Cote Reed, of Tampa, Fla.; one great-nephew, Patrick Reed; one great-niece, Kaycee Reed; along with several cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Dale; and one sister-in-law, LeaAnn.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Restoration Fund.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.