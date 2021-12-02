Matthew Gomez

BOURBONNAIS — Matthew Christopher Gomez, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 3, 1943, in Chicago, the son of Emelio and Dorothy (Smajo) Gomez. Matthew married Iola Regnier on Sept. 21, 1991, in Kankakee.

Matthew worked as a plastic fabricator.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving three years.

Surviving are his wife, Iola Gomez, of Bourbonnais; and one sister, Barbara Jean Gallagher, of Marlton, N.J.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Mary.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

There will be no public services.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

