Death notices: Dec. 2, 2021

<strong>Lena Verlean Andrews,</strong> 75, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

<strong>Norma R. Dummer,</strong> 84, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021) at her home. Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Frank Taylor Cuttle</strong>, 79, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 20 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Frank passed away Nov. 12, 2021. Inurnment was in Bethania Cemetery in Justice.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael D. Girot,</strong> 75, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 17 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Tony Gatter officiating. Michael passed away Nov. 1, 2021. Inurnment was in Buswell Cemetery in Newton County, Ind.

Funeral services for <strong>Lucy Green</strong>, 77, of Watseka, were held Nov. 29 at Milford Christian Church, Milford, with the Revs. Brent Zastrow, Ryan Mustered and Gary Milton officiating. Lucy passed away Nov. 23, 2021. Burial was in Sugar Creek Cemetery, Stockland. Pallbearers were Kristin, Glen, Vince, Wade, Hunter and David Fox, Bill Langellier, Andrew Deem and Henry Callahan.

Funeral services for <strong>David Wayne Hiles</strong>, 58, of Watseka, were held Nov. 30 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Kevin Nourie officiating. David passed away Nov. 18, 2021. Burial was in Body Cemetery, Woodland. Pallbearers were Rick Thacker, Ken Coash, Scott Klump, Mitchel Bence, Scott Saxma, Brian King, Jim Clarke and Art Downs. Honorary pallbearers were Alex, Ben, Nathaniel and Eric Hiles.

Funeral services for <strong>Rita Ann Hiles</strong>, 91, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Rita passed away Nov. 24, 2021. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Pallbearers were Stephanie, Averie, Dominic and Tristen Jones, and Nicholas and Jonathan Hiles.

Funeral services for <strong>Norma L. LaReau</strong>, 92, of Ashkum, were held Nov. 29 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Norma passed away Nov. 21, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Amanda, Jeremy and Brandon LaReau, Rick and Donnie Jensen, and Ben Imhauser.

Funeral services for <strong>Maxine Lambert Nyc</strong>, 93, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., were held Nov. 20 at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Maxine passed away Nov. 10, 2021. Entombment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Kankakee.