GARDNER — Willard “Bud” Perkins, 95, of Gardner, passed away Sunday morning (Nov. 28, 2021) at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Born Feb. 5, 1926, in rural Herscher, Willard Eldon was a son of Alva Willard and Kathryn L. (Brockman) Perkins.

He was raised in the Gardner area and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1944.

Following graduation, Bud went on to honorably serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps through the conclusion of World War II.

On June 7, 1947, Bud married Dorothy Papach in Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City. They lived their first 20 years of marriage in Gardner, before moving to Plainfield. Following the death of Dorothy in 2001, Bud returned to Gardner, where he resided in the senior citizen apartments until moving to Heritage Health four years ago.

Following his discharge from service, Bud worked for the family business, A.W. Perkins Lumber Company, before he went on to owning and managing the Braidwood Lumber Company. Following the sale of the lumber yard in 1966, Bud gained employment with Caterpillar Tractor Company in Aurora, where he worked until his retirement.

Bud was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington; the V.F.W. and the Gardner American Legion. He belonged to the Will County Wood Carvers, as well as the Grundy County Woodworkers. In addition to his love and talent in wood working and wood carving, Bud was active in Scouting for many years. He received the Silver Beaver Award, was a past Cub Master of the Gardner Pack and was Sea Scout Leader of the Braidwood Post. Bud enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting and spending time in Michigan.

Survivors include his three children, Patricia Weiskop, of Joliet, Thomas A. (Karen) Perkins, of Gardner, and James (Mary) Perkins, of Dwight; seven grandchildren, Todd Perkins (Mandi Womack-Beasley), Kali Perkins-Croy, Tyler Perkins, Sean (April) Perkins, Stephanie (Mike) Morehead, Michael Perkins and Katie (Scott) Mackinson; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Joyce Perkins, of Gardner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Dorothy, who passed in 2001; preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Thomas H. Perkins; and his son-in-law, G. Lee Weiskop.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty St., Gardner. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 165 Rice Road, South Wilmington, with the Rev. Stanley Drewniak officiating.

Face coverings will be required for all those attending the services.

Those wishing to participate in the services virtually are welcome to join the live stream on Friday morning beginning at 11 a.m. A link for the event will be available on Bud’s memorial page.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Bud will be laid to rest with his late wife, Dorothy.

Pallbearers will be: Dan M. Perkins, Todd C. Perkins, Tyler T. Perkins, Michael W. Perkins, Zachery A. Perkins and Calvin T. Croy.

Memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or to a food pantry of the donor’s choosing.

