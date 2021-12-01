JACKSON, Mich. — Todd Shelton, 52, of Jackson, Mich., passed away Nov. 19, 2021, in Jackson, Mich., as a result of cancer.

He was born June 10, 1969, in Anderson, Ind., the son of Randall and Catherine (Shultz) Shelton. Todd was raised in Herscher and attended Herscher High School.

Todd married Ruth Shelton on Jan. 22, 2010, in Kankakee County. She survives, of Jackson.

He worked in retail.

Todd attended River Valley Christian Fellowship.

Also surviving are his son, Nolan Cooper, of Kankakee; daughters, Savannah Cooper, of Kankakee, and Marie Knupp, of Cedar Lake; brother, Robert Martinez, of Jackson; sister, Nilda and Jack Ward, of Jackson; six grandchildren, Amelia, Eliza, Orion, Onyx, Indigo and Journey; along with many nephews and nieces, including beloved nieces, Nicole and Susie, and nephew, Romeo. Additional survivors include Mama Margaret and Sonny, uncle Mike and Edie; best friend cousins, Brian, Cissy and Robin; and mentor and friend, Jeff Chiero.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Catherine Shelton; father, Randall Shelton; and daughter, Rebecca Lambert.