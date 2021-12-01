Thomas Smolkovich

HERSCHER — Thomas M. Smolkovich, 92, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Nov. 29, 2021) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Essex, the son of Ignac and Anna Munich Smolkovich.

Thomas married Nina Horner on Nov. 26, 1960, in Cedar Lake, Ind.

He had been a farmer all his life. Thomas also worked for A.O. Smith for 17 years, retiring in 1988. He enjoyed farming, gardening, spending time with family and taking his grandchildren on tractor rides. He was a member of the Herscher American Legion and VFW.

Thomas was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Nina Smolkovich, of Herscher; one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Jr. and Allison Smolkovich, of Herscher; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Miriam and Thomas Maass, of Kankakee, and Lisa and Steve Burton, of Kankakee; eight grandchildren, Rachel Maass (Andy Lopez), Lauren (Trevor) Baron, Dylan Smolkovich, Ryan Smolkovich, Haley (Zach) Mau, Tessa Smolkovich, Andrew (Joanna) Burton and Kyle Burton (fiancée Maddy Lewis); one great-grandchild, Monti Burton; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Anna Lutgen, of Schererville, Ind., Josephine Sepich, of Joliet, and Rose and Francis Ahern, of Herscher; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Diane Smolkovich, of Cabery; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, George, Carl, Edward and Daniel; and two sisters, Margaret Kauzarlic and Agnes (John) Muren.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

