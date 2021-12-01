Thomas Merten

BRADLEY — Thomas C. Merten, 74, of Bradley, passed away Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 28, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Clarence and Luella Berns Merten.

Thomas married Kathleen Hayhurst on April 15, 1978, in Kankakee.

He worked for Armstrong. After his retirement, he worked part time at Court Street Ford.

Thomas made leather belts, holsters, or really anything that anybody wanted.

He also enjoyed golfing, camping at Lake Clinton and fishing. He loved his dogs and playing “Santa Claus.”

Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Kathleen Merten, of Bradley; one son and daughter-in-law, Kurtis and Melissa Merten, of La Crosse, Wis.; two daughters, Roxanne Logan, of Lafayette, Ind., and Melissa Merten, of Bradley; one sister, Patricia and Melvin Hebert, of Herscher; one brother, Daniel and Debbie Merten, of Bourbonnais; and three grandchildren, Kylee, Nathan and Seth.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two infant children, Christina and Thomas; one infant brother, William; and one granddaughter, Camilla.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

