Theresa Lambert

SHELDON — Theresa M. Lambert, 66, of Sheldon, passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at her home.

She was born Aug. 24, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Mathen and Isabelle (Blais) Lambert.

Theresa graduated from Donovan High School. She graduated from Kankakee Community College and the University of Health Services: Chicago Medical School. Theresa had worked at the Red Cross and Iroquois Memorial Hospital.

She loved quilting and Raggedy Ann and Andy. Theresa lived for her family.

Surviving are one nephew, Alan (Rachael) Landrey, of Bourbonnais; one niece, Jeanette (Jerry) Snejberg, of Chebanse; and three great-nephews, Jeremy Snejberg and Jerod Snejberg, both of Chebanse, and Alan Landrey Jr., of Bourbonnais.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Katherine Landrey and Patricia Lambert; and one brother-in-law, Johnie Landrey.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.