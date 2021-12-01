Sheri Nelson

KANKAKEE — Sheri L. Nelson, 53, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021) at her home.

She was born Aug. 1, 1968, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Larry and Barb (Hertz) Nelson.

Sheri retired from Cigna after many years. She was a big NASCAR fan and Ryan Newman fan. She loved driving her car and going to Starbucks. Sheri loved her cat, Slider.

She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her parents, Larry and Barb Nelson, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Courtney Nelson, of Bourbonnais; one nephew, Bode Nelson, of Bourbonnais; one niece, Brooke Nelson, of Bourbonnais; special friend, Rod Long; and several aunts and uncles.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandfather, Warren Hertz; and paternal grandparents, Leonard and Betty Nelson.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in Herscher.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

