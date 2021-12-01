BOURBONNAIS — Sharon Kurien-Robinson, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister is now absent from the body, but present with our Lord at age 42, on Nov. 24, 2021.

She was born in Kankakee, on April 12, 1979, the daughter of Abraham Kurien and Ruth Ludwig Kurien, who survive.

Also surviving are her beloved husband, Frank Robinson; her children, Maulik Roots, Aja, Taj and Matteo Robinson; her siblings, Aby (Bonnie) Kurien, Sarah Adams, Susan (Tyrone) Bacon and Andy Kurien; as well as many nieces and a nephew.

Sharon was known at an early age for her friendly and caring ways with everyone she met. She enjoyed roller skating and church activities at her local church.

She attended Bradley and Bourbonnais schools and graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1997.

From 1995 to 2000, she worked at JC Penney in customer service, where she made many wonderful lifelong friends. She then worked for eight years as a receptionist at the Kankakee Courthouse.

In 2007, Sharon began working at home to focus on raising and homeschooling her and Frank’s amazing children. She enjoyed hosting international students, caring for the elderly, being involved in MOPs and helping expecting mothers. She was an Avon representative and maintained President’s Club. She attended Rotary Club activities and volunteered her service with her father. The Rotary Club honored her as an honorary member for service over self. She also attended fundraising activities and special events for Chamber of Commerce, Crime Stoppers Association, the 100 Club, Gideon Ministries, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast in Bourbonnais, National Night Out for the police department, and the Kankakee County Health Department with her father. Sharon’s life was marked as a follower of Jesus Christ, whom she loved deeply. At age 13, she confessed him as Lord and head of her life while at church camp. At age 33, along with her eldest son, Maulik, she was baptized in the Kankakee River. She was a very active member of the River Valley Christian Fellowship and was on the security team for the church. Sharon often quoted Matthew 19:26 “With God all things are possible.” Her life and faith reflected this as she trusted him in every situation, even unto death.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at River Valley Christian Fellowship, Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to River Valley Christian Fellowship or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

