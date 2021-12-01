KANKAKEE — Peter Crego was born May 11, 1941, and passed away as a result of complications from COVID on Nov. 20, 2021. He was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.

Peter was born in Syracuse, N.Y.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Army.

Following his service to our country in the U.S. Army, he earned a degree in landscape architecture from Delhi.

He worked in the pool business and had his own business selling architectural water fountains.

Peter was a loving husband to and survived by Christine Crego. Also surviving are his siblings, Joyce and Ted. He was a wonderful father to Geoff and Heather; and caring grandfather to Finn, Violet and Juniper. Stepchildren include Marc, Marshal and Heidi; stepgrandchildren include Maria, Nicholas, Micheal, Nicole and Samantha; and there are seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was the president of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Board and a member of Kiwanis. He was a lover of the arts, holding season tickets to theaters, symphonies and the opera.

Peter traveled the world with his wife and his friends.

He was a talented craftsman who could make or repair anything and an avid gardener.

Peter enjoyed bird watching and, in the later years, hunting.

He was known by friends and family as “Perfect Peter.” He was a friend to many and kind to everyone and will dearly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

In light of the COVID pandemic, there will not be a memorial service at this time. The family has a memorial website page in Peter’s honor for family and friends to post stories and photos: peter-crego.forevermissed.com.

