Marilyn 'Marna' Gallois

BOURBONNAIS — Marilyn R. “Marna” Gallois, age 74, of Bourbonnais passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born Dec. 1, 1946, in Biloxi, Miss., the daughter of Rodney and Marilyn (Hermann) Doering.

Merna was an administrative vice president.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are her children, Lisa Smith, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Eric Golding, of Reno, Nev., David Smith, of Scottsdale, Ala., and Lori Watkins, of Illinois; four grandchildren, Malcom, Drew, Griffin and Brenton; and three great-grandchildren, Cylis, Jaxon and Hendrix.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.