BRADLEY — Francis “Bud” Giguere, 77, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Nov. 25, 2021) at his home.

He was born July 18, 1944, in Beaverville, the son of Ambrose and Geraldine Francouer Giguere.

Bud worked in the electrical motor repair industry.

He was a loving uncle and brother.

Bud was a member of the HAM radio club. He also built and flew radio control planes.

Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Barbara Giguere, of Bradley; along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Adrienne Soucie; and two brothers, Roger Giguere and Gerald Giguere.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

There will be no public services.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

