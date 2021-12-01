Doris Shaw

BRADLEY — Doris O’Connor Shaw, 64, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Michael A. and LaRue Bilyard O’Connor. Doris married Ron Shaw on May 21, 2003. He preceded her in death Sept. 17, 2021.

Doris had been a technician at Shapiro for several years.

She loved her dog, “Sweet Pea,” working outside and gardening and tending to her fish pond.

Surviving are her siblings, Joyce Lay and Jean Swinford, of Kankakee, Helen Troeger, of Momence, Sharon Stanley, of Kankakee, Richard and Sandy O’Connor, of Bourbonnais, Clara and Arnold Hewitt, of Bourbonnais, Mary Ford, of Bradley, Patrick and Paula O’Connor, of Kankakee, and Danny and Vicki O’Connor, of Indiana; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Robert O’Connor, Michael O’Connor, Donny O’Connor and Carl O’Connor.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Inurnment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

