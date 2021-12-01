David Hunt

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — David B. Hunt, 62, a resident of Eagle River, Wis., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Nov. 10, 2021, at the Eau Claire Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.

David was born Jan. 1, 1959, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Byron and Audrey Hunt.

He worked for 40 years as a sales manager for Motion Industries in Wausau, Wis.

David enjoyed fishing in his free time and loved spending time with family.

He was a member of St. Mary’s of the Snows Anglican Church in Eagle River, Wis.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Lynn Hunt, of Eagle River, Wis.; his daughters, Hiliare Ann Hunt, of Peotone, and Sarah Nicole Hunt, of Peotone; his brother, Derle “Doby” (Charlene Susanne) Lenhart Wilson III, of Rosedale, Ind.; his sister, Trena Marie Hunt, of Rosedale, Ind.; and grandchildren, Tyler and Layla Rose.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life service at Church of God Worship Center, 420 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais.

The family has requested that masks be worn during the visitation and the funeral.

Funeral arrangements are by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, Wis.

