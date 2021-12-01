Annie Wills

KANKAKEE — Annie L. Wills, 77, of Kankakee, entered this life Sept. 30, 1944, in Tunica, Miss. Ann was born to Willie and Mary Davidson.

Visitation for Ann will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills is the eulogist. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Annie grew up in Kankakee and attended schools in Kankakee School District 111, where she went on to graduate from Kankakee High School. She became one of the first of eight chartered members to join Greater New Hope M.B. Church, where she attended and worshipped until the time of her passing.

On May 2, 1964, she was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, the Rev. Joseph Wills Jr.

Ann was a homemaker, and enjoyed cooking, making cakes, attending church, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Annie L. Wills made her transition from earth to glory in Heaven at 4:59 a.m. Friday (Nov. 26, 2021) from Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband for over 57 years, the Rev. Joseph Wills Jr.; one daughter, Renee Wills; two sons and a daughter-in-law, David (Irene) Wills and Jeffrey Wills, all of Kankakee; one additional daughter/niece, Sharon (Emmit) Dixon, of Kankakee; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Lillie (Elmer) Griffin and D’ Juana Mallett, all of Kankakee, and Joyce Patterson, of San Antonio Texas; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; one aunt, Hertistine Mallett, of Kankakee; special friends, Ida Robinson, Mattie Simon and Willa Smith, all of Kankakee; special sons, Robert Washington and Rev. Robert Peters, both of Kankakee; one special daughter, Ericka Wills, of Chicago; along with a host of additional nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her mother and father; three brothers, Lee Davidson, Johnnie Davidson and James Davidson; two sisters, Doris Whitlow and Linda Smith; and one grandson, Cameron.

