Raymond Guttendorf

GILMAN — Raymond R. Guttendorf, 74, of Gilman, passed away Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.

He was born May 27, 1947, the son of Raymond W. and Ada (Zachgo) Guttendorf. His parents preceded him in death.

Raymond married Cindy Hamilton on March 2, 1991, in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy Guttendorf, of Gilman; one daughter, Dana (Robert) Freyman, of Bourbonnais; one son, Raymond (Sarah) Guttendorf, of Fishers, Ind.; one brother, Gordon (Deb) Guttendorf, of Graham, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Gillian and Kaleb Freyman.

Mr. Guttendorf was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

Raymond was a 36-year employee of AT&T.

He loved researching family genealogy and enjoyed studying the Civil War.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, until the noon funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Military rites by Gilman American Legion Post 499.

Memorials may be made to God’s Food Pantry in Gilman, or Iroquois County Animal Rescue in Iroquois.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

