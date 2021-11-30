Mark McCorkle

KANKAKEE — Mark C. McCorkle, 61, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 28, 1960, in Danville, the son of John Connelly and Shirley (Engelhart) McCorkle. Mark married Pamela Pelham on Sept. 17, 1993, in Kankakee.

Mark was a salesman at Marcho Farms and Provimi Foods.

He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, playing table games, meeting with the guys, and watching the Chicago Cubs. He was an avid reader and supported missions.

Mark was especially fond of his cat, Beauty. They could always be found together.

He attended Calvary Bible Church in Bourbonnais.

Mark was very devoted to our God. As a young boy he put his faith in our risen Savior, Jesus Christ. He had much love for his wife and their only child, Joshua, whom he was very proud of.

Surviving are his wife, Pamela McCorkle, of Kankakee; one son, Joshua McCorkle, of Kankakee; one sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Robert Adams, of Granger, Ind.; and one brother and sister-in-law, David and Vikki McCorkle, of Rydal, Ga.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Sulin McCorkle.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, also at the funeral home. with the Rev. Ed Hedding officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.