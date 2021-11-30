Elizabeth Bossert Holycross

PERRYSVILLE, Ind. — Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Bossert Holycross, 72, of Perrysville, Ind., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Nov. 24, 2021) at 4:40 p.m. EDT at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room in Danville, with her son, Will, and family friend, Ken Boruff, by her side.

She was born April 9, 1949, in Streator, the daughter of Ivan and Faye Annette Bossert.

Beth was the youngest and only girl with three brothers. She was raised on a farm in rural Illinois in the ’50s and ’60s. She would work hard on the farm to do her part for her family and do her school studies at night. She was a lover of animals, having taken care of chickens, horses and cattle. At age 4, she was gathering hundreds of chicken eggs daily. Later in life, she enjoyed being with her granddogs, Lilly, Jerry Lee and Oreo, and taking care of her many barn cats, having a unique name for each one. She enjoyed feeding and watching wild birds in the winter.

She graduated from Reddick High School in 1967. Beth graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1971 with a degree in music and education. She completed her master’s degree at Indiana State University in 1973. In 2001, she became an ordained minister through Vision Bible College and The Church of God.

Beth married Richard Holycross on July 22, 1972, at the Reddick United Methodist Church in Reddick.

She will be greatly missed by her husband; son, Will Holycross; daughter, Carrie (Harlan) Akers; grandchildren, Alexis Holycross and Wade Akers; older brothers, Robert (Sharon) Bossert, of Essex, Rolland (Rosemary) Bossert, of Shorewood, and Bruce (Gloria) Bossert, of Dwight. She also had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister-in-law, Betty Bossert; and a niece, Carmen Bossert.

She always enjoyed visits and holiday gatherings with her Bossert/Elliot family and the Akers/Newby family.

Beth had multiple types of jobs over the years. She was fortunate to stay home and care for her children in their early years. Beth taught music and other subjects at Veedersburg, Kingman, Rabb School, North Vermillion and Danville Christian Academy. She previously worked for Warren County REMC as a meter reader. Beth was a former secretary and associate pastor at Community Church of God in Danville. She had also been a supervisor of the Healthy Families Program at the Center for Children Services. Beth was a secretary for William C. Burnside and Company. Most recently, she served as associate pastor and worship leader at Coal Branch Independent Church.

She taught piano lessons and tuned pianos for approximately 40 years. Beth played piano, organ and sang for many years for weddings, events and for Perrysville United Methodist Church, Coal Branch Independent Church and Southside Nazarene Church in Tilton. She had a talented gift of singing perfect pitch. She was a 10-year 4-H member, 4-H Junior Leader, taught 4-H for many years, won many 4-H awards and was involved in the Home Economics Club. Beth made an amazing blueberry pie with homemade crust that her family won’t be able to duplicate. Their frequent family outings to Monical’s Pizza just won’t be the same without her.

Beth enjoyed all church activities and took the lead in many roles. She enjoyed spreading the word of God, studying the Bible, gardening, sewing, mathematics, word and number puzzles. She rarely watched TV, but she would enjoy an occasional old TV show or watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy with her family. Beth had a unique sense of humor that only those close to her could truly appreciate. She was a great listener and truly gave you her full attention. She was always the quiet busy person in the background who did it all, but never wanted any recognition or tooted her own horn. Two of her college friends described her as a very caring person, one of the most modest people they had ever met, and that she had a gift for learning. She was most certainly a giver and rarely, if ever, a taker. Beth lived simply, gave more and expected less. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beth’s family is very appreciative of the dedicated volunteers of the Perrysville Fire Department and Illiana EMS staff who responded that day.

