Death notices: Nov. 30, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Lois Marie Aimone (nee Kramer),</strong> 89, of Dwight, passed away Thursday (Nov. 25, 2021) at Park Pointe Nursing Home in Morris. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Diana Lee Walker (nee Harris)</strong>, 77, of Wilmington, and formerly of Aurora, passed away Sunday (Nov. 28, 2021). Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Hardie J. Bell Jr.</strong>, 70, of Kankakee, were held Nov. 27 at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Co-Pastor Chantelle Lucas officiated. Hardie passed away Nov. 16, 2021. Burial, with military honors, was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Curtis Butler Jr., Thomas, Tyree and Tyrone Gale, Jimerney Belle and Sammie Harris.

Funeral services for <strong>Diana Lynn Lefebvre</strong>, 62, of Manteno, were held Nov. 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Leonard Dubi officiating. Diana passed away Nov. 7, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Sandra Reedy</strong>, 80, of Bourbonnais, were held Nov. 16 at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Brad Thompson officiating. Sandra passed away Nov. 7, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Steven H. Saathoff</strong>, 71, of Watseka, were held Nov. 23 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Steven passed away Nov. 17, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Township Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Anthony and Matthew Behrends, Jordan and Jared Saathoff, Jeremy and Brian Eden, and Garrett Haley.

Funeral services for <strong>Venita Rose Webb,</strong> 89, of Manteno, were held Nov. 9 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Jerry Gregoire officiated. Venita passed away Nov. 4, 2021. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Claudia, Angela, Emmalane and Craig Sommer, Penny Ward and Roger Kilman Jr.

