NAPLES, Fla. — Michael Monteleone, 58, of Naples, Fla., and formerly of Chicago Heights, passed away Friday (Nov. 26, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born in Chicago Heights, on Jan. 23, 1963, the son of Melchiore (Mike) and Angela (Vaccaro) Monteleone.

Mike was an ambitious, self-made, businessman and owner of Route 1 Chevrolet Buick in Momence, where he met the love of his life, Stacy Hansen. As a couple they were inseparable for over 24 years.

Mike was loved and well respected by many, known for his integrity and honesty, as well as his limitless generosity with family, friends and his community. His energy in his work ethic and building his business was beyond reproach, and it was well known that his word was his bond.

In recent years, Mike and Stacy had made their home in Naples, Fla., where they enjoyed endless days of competitive pickleball. Mike also had a love for cars, motorcycle riding, boating, doing home improvements and many more things. He thoroughly enjoyed life, however short it was.

Mike had an immense love and loyalty to his family and friends.

Surviving are his mother, Angela Monteleone, of Manteno; sister, Joan (Vince) Falaschetti, of Frankfort; brother, Joseph (Lorraine) Monteleone, of New Lenox; nieces and nephews, Christine Falaschetti, of Chicago, Laura (Cody) Smith, of New Lenox, Joseph Monteleone, of New Lenox, and Melanie (Dillon) Smith, of Naperville. He is also survived by Stacy’s parents, Stan and Lyn Hansen, of Bourbonnais; her sister, Christy (Mike Brown) Spenard, of Bourbonnais; brothers, Shaun (Elizabeth) Hansen, of League City, Texas, and Branden (Jacqueline) Hansen, of St. Anne; nephews and nieces, Riley and Madigan Spenard, of Bourbonnais, Izabel and Mary Alice Hansen, of League City, Texas, and Baine Hansen, of St. Anne; and cousin, Rosanne (Chuck) Stewart, of Chicago, and their daughter and son, Katie Stewart, of Seattle, and Jimmy Stewart, of Chicago.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Private funeral Mass will be at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Orland Park.

Please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.

Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.