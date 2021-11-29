Joyce Ashline

NORMAL — Joyce M. Ashline, 79, of Normal, passed away Friday (Nov. 26, 2021).

She was born Oct. 2, 1942, the daughter of John and Charlotte (Wallace) Bohl.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Kim Wah) Ashline, Daniel (Jennifer) Ashline and Katharine (Tim) Barber; grandchildren, Rebecca, Evan, Laura, Jessica, Charlotte and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Margaret, Elliott, Greta, Edward, James, Christian, Daniel, Jeremy and Willow; siblings, Dean (Judy) Bohl, Ronald (Linda) Bohl, Michael (Patti) Bohl and Philip Bohl; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Edward; and sister, Janice Lawrence.

A visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at First Assembly of God in Bloomington. Graveside services are being planned.

Funeral arrangements are by East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

