Harold Ritter

WATSEKA — Harold L. “Corky” Ritter, 91, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Nov. 26, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born Nov. 5, 1930, in Watseka, the son of Harold A. and Ester (Haines) Ritter. He married Barbara E. Elson, in Kentland, Ind., on Nov. 18, 1950. She preceded him in passing Nov. 7, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kenny Ritter.

Surviving are one daughter, Judy Cartelli, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Tammy (Dustin) Honn, of Herscher, Justin Boatman (Liz Davenport), of Watseka, and Michael Cartelli (Kim Causley), of Watseka; six grandchildren, Bailey Honn, Kylie Honn, Amelia Cartelli, Jaxon Causley, Jase Neiman and Mollie Neiman; and two brothers, Lowell Ritter, of Arkansas, and Tommy (Jan) Ritter, of California.

Mr. Ritter was a member of operating engineers Local 150 for over 40 years, where he operated heavy machinery.

He drove stock cars for many years, was a Golden Gloves boxer, and enjoyed trapping, fishing, and hunting. Harold loved to scuba dive, pan for gold, and play cards, especially poker.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Gary Minard officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.

