Diane Tighe

BRADLEY — Diane A. Tighe, 93, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Nov. 25, 2021) in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 5, 1928, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leo and Wilda Keitzman Duchene.

Diane married Harry Tighe on July 1, 1950. He preceded her in death Nov. 28, 2016.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are one son, Jeff Tighe, of Goreville; one daughter, Chris Tighe and Julie Moran, of Kankakee; one daughter-in-law, Diana Tighe, of Bradley; three grandchildren, Lisa Lewis, Justin Tighe and Amanda (Derek) Sisk; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kenzie, Logan and Jace.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Gary Tighe and Kenneth Tighe; and one daughter, Kathleen Tighe.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.