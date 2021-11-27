Sandra Story

KANKAKEE — Sandra B. Story, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 21, 2021, at Clearvista Lake Health Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

She was born April 5, 1939, in Mullens, W.Va., the daughter of Jesse Sr. and Clarice (Wheeler) McCrary. Sandra married John Story Jr. on July 12, 1959. He preceded her in death April 9, 2020.

Sandra obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Language Arts from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. She also obtained her Master of Arts in Elementary Education at Olivet Nazarene University. Sandra was a teacher for 33 years. She taught for two years at St. George Elementary School, 11 years at Tri-Point School District Elementary and Middle School, and 20 years at Herscher Elementary School. She served for 20 years as treasurer of the Chicago Central District-Nazarene Missions International.

She held various positions in the churches her husband was the pastor at for 34 years. Over the years, she served as treasurer, Sunday school superintendent, teacher, missions director among other major roles of responsibility.

Sandra enjoyed playing the piano, writing poetry and fishing with her husband.

Surviving are one son, John (Diane) Story Jr., of Indianapolis; one daughter, Christina (Bryan) Woodcock, of Chandler, Ariz.; and four grandchildren, Taylor Story, Laura Story, Krystan (Evan) Henderson and Kailyn Woodcock.

In addition to her husband, John Story Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Clarence McCrary, Jesse McCrary and Ben McCrary.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to Olivet Nazarene University.

