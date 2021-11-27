Rita Hiles

KANKAKAEE — Rita A. Hiles, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 24, 2021) at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 8, 1930, in LaSalle, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Noonan) Martin. Rita married Harlan W. Hiles on Sept. 4, 1948, in Wilmington. He preceded her in death July 27, 1983.

Rita was a homemaker. She enjoyed competing in ballroom dancing and watching the Chicago Cubs. She was very active with the Kankakee Southside Republicans. Rita wrote a children’s book. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

Surviving are one son, Frederick (Cheryl) Hiles, of Lady Lake, Fla.; one daughter, Marjorie (Michael) Morel, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Chelsea) Hiles, of Villa Rica, Ga., Jonathon (Rebecca) Hiles, of Montgomery, and Stephanie (Kevin) Jones, of Coosada, Ala.; four sisters-in-law; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Harlan W. Hiles, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Patricia Hiles; two sisters, Mary Lou Hilbert and Joan Ptacek; and three brothers, William Martin, John Martin and Lawrence Martin.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Matt Pratscher will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.