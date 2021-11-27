Margaret Kanosky

ONARGA — Following a fall in her home and complications in her recovery from hip replacement surgery, Margaret Ann Kanosky, of Onarga, passed away peacefully in hospice care at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, on Tuesday (Nov. 23, 2021). She was in the presence of loving family members throughout her hospitalization.

Margaret Ann Scharlau Kanosky was born May 28, 1928, the daughter of William and Fannie (Soderberg) Scharlau, in Villa Park. Her mother passed away when she was 11; and she lived with her aunts, Emma and Martha Scharlau, in Chicago, until she was high school age and returned to a farm in rural Buckley, to be with her father. Margaret graduated from Buckley High School, then worked for a year in a Chicago office with her aunts.

She married Joseph Kanosky on Feb. 8, 1948, in Gilman. They lived on the Kanosky Family Farm in rural Buckley until they moved to Onarga in 1962, where she lived until her passing.

Margaret was a loving and devoted mother to her seven children. After her children were raised, Margaret worked for many years as a school cook at the Onarga High School.

Surviving are her children, Joe (Jennifer), of Freeport, Tom (Debbie), of Onarga, John, of Onarga, Jeff (Mickey), of Noblesville, Ind., and Barbara Kanosky Pfingsten (Rick), of Crescent City; and daughter-in-law, Karen Bailey, of Kankakee. Margaret was the matriarch of a large family with 42 grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as many nieces and nephews. She loved her family unconditionally and hosted weekly Sunday breakfasts for many years; no matter how crowded her table was, she always made an extra seat available for anyone who stopped by. In the Onarga area, she was known as “Grammy Kanosky,” not only to her large family, but also to the friends of her children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph; sons, David and James; her parents; brother, William; two aunts; several brothers and sisters-in-law; several cousins; as well as many longtime coffee klatch Onarga area pals, some of whom she maintained friendships with since her school years. She also leaves behind her beloved and very spoiled cat, Boots, who will be lost without her.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, until the 11 a.m. celebration of life ceremony at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga. A private cemetery service will follow.

Margaret was a strong, humble, caring and selfless woman who was loved by all of her many family members and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the caring and dedicated nursing staff of 5th Floor East of the Riverside Medical Center and the staff of Uplifted Care Hospice who attended to her in her final days.

Margaret had a life-long love of reading. Memorials may be made to the Onarga Public Library.

