WATSEKA — Lucy Green, 77, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 23, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

She was born Oct. 24, 1944, in Watseka, the daughter of William and Helen (Williams) Briscoe. Lucy married Robert E. Green on Aug. 10, 1979, in Watseka. He preceded her in death March 20, 2021.

Surviving are her son, Robert Edward (Cindy) Green, of Bloomington; granddaughters, Ashley (Andrew) Deem, of Mahomet, Chelsi Green, of Bloomington, and Jennifer Cole, of Bloomington; grandson, Zachary Green, of Los Angeles, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Grace and Ryder Deem, of Mahomet, and Anthony Orr, of Bloomington; and a sister, Sue (Wayne) Fox, of Milford.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Michael Green; one daughter, Kimberly Huckleby; and one grandson, Tanner Huckleby.

Lucy was a member of Milford Christian Church in Milford, where she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the Iroquois Genealogical Society.

She worked for the Illiana Spirit for many years, and was the assistant store manager at K-Mart in Watseka.

Lucy enjoyed crocheting.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Milford Christian Church, with the Revs. Brent Zastrow, Ryan Mustered and Gary Milton officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

