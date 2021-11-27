Karen Batdorf

BOURBONNAIS — Karen Mae Batdorf, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Monday (Nov. 22, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born April 22, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Vernon and Carolyn (Tuttle) Sullivan.

Surviving are her three sons, Scott Cleaton, Rob (Jan) Reiniche and Kevin (Angela) Reiniche; her sisters, Jeannine Dunn and Janece (Bill) Kissack; and her grandchild, Maggie Rieniche.

Preceding her in death were each of her husbands, Bob Reiniche and David Batdorf; and her sister, Sondra Hertz.

Karen was a member of the Bonfield First United Methodist Church. She volunteered her time at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital and was a member of the Marine Corps Auxiliary.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, until the 7 p.m. service, both at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Diane Wells will officiate.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.