Jeanne Kerouac

BOURBONNAIS — Jeanne K. Kerouac, 100, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 26, 2021) at Bickford of Bourbonnais senior citizens’ living.

She was born Feb. 25, 1921, in Kankakee, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Keller) Fleming. Jeanne married Thomas A. Kerouac on May 24, 1947, at St. Patrick Catholic Church Rectory. He preceded her in death Oct. 8, 1998.

Jeanne was a retired employee of Lloyds Super Value and had also worked at David Bradley.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a past-worthy Matron of the Women of the Moose. She also belonged to the Women’s Relief Corp.

Jeanne enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards and watching her grandchildren’s activities.

She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, where she had also been a former Sunday school teacher.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Jay Karr, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Kristine (Jeff) Pelletier, Kelly (Tim) Faford and Kimberly (Randy) Blume; and six great-grandchildren, Tayler (Brian) Phillips, Peyton Pelletier, Makenna Faford, Sydney Faford, Ethan Blume and Chase Blume.

In addition to her husband, Thomas A. Kerouac, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James Fleming.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

